Rahm thanks Harrington, Faldo for advice on handling adversity

Meanwhile, six-time Major runner-up Oosthuizen says he has no regrets about hitting driver at 17

21 June 2021 - 20:19 By Andrew Both

Jon Rahm’s US Open build-up suffered a huge setback when a positive Covid-19 test forced him out of the Memorial tournament when leading by six, but the Spaniard said he was able to keep a positive outlook thanks to advice from Major champions Padraig Harrington and Nick Faldo.

Rahm, who triumphed by a shot at Torrey Pines on Sunday to win his first Major, said both Harrington and Faldo told him they had learnt so much through the adversity of being disqualified from tournaments they were set to win...

