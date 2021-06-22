Before they can focus on Lions, Boks have Georgia on their minds

Despite not playing together for almost two years, the Boks are confident ahead next week’s clash with Georgia

The Springboks will play without fear when they make their international comeback against Georgia next Friday, feisty hooker Malcolm Marx says. After being sidelined since winning the World Cup in Japan, Marx says the Boks are itching to get back into action.



The Boks will face Georgia in back-to-back Tests on July 2 and 9, before lining up against the British and Irish Lions on July 24 and 31 and August 7. Marx has been back in SA for a few weeks, training with the Bok squad in Bloemfontein after his season with Japanese club Kubota Spears ended...