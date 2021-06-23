CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Want to beat Wydad, Chiefs? Then this is how to do it

The stats from their last outing say it all, so Amakhosi best not take to the pitch with the same game plan in mind

In a week in which everybody should be talking about a rare feat by one of SA’s football giants, a lot of ink and airtime has been wasted on a matter which shouldn’t have occurred in the first place — if what we call professional football is really professional.



Dare I bore you with the details of the ever-changing GladAfrica promotion/relegation play-offs saga? Maybe not, because before you have even finished reading this, you might have heard something else on the issue. ..