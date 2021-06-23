Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Want to beat Wydad, Chiefs? Then this is how to do it

The stats from their last outing say it all, so Amakhosi best not take to the pitch with the same game plan in mind

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
23 June 2021 - 20:17

In a week in which everybody should be talking about a rare feat by one of SA’s football giants, a lot of ink and airtime has been wasted on a matter which shouldn’t have occurred in the first place — if what we call professional football is really professional.

Dare I bore you with the details of the ever-changing GladAfrica promotion/relegation play-offs saga? Maybe not, because before you have even finished reading this, you might have heard something else on the issue. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Stransky drops Boks to 1995 World Cup glory Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Want to beat Wydad, Chiefs? Then this is how to do it Sport
  3. Tokyo 2020 bans booze, high-fives and autograph hunting Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Boks and Lions draw as Gainsford scores for hosts Sport
  5. Before they can focus on Lions, Boks have Georgia on their minds Sport

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Thulani Thuswa was a real ‘PRO’ and a joy to deal with Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Our game needs a revamp and that begins with Safa and the PSL Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | It’s about time the sun rose on books about our football greats Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Mngqithi won’t let the sun go down on Brazilians’ cup chances Sport