Tokyo 2020 bans booze, high-fives and autograph hunting

A month to go before the opening of Tokyo Olympics, as organisers vow to put on ‘safe and secure’ Games

Alcohol, high-fives and talking loudly will be banned for the reduced numbers of Olympic ticket holders allowed into venues as organisers conceded a “sense of celebration” would be limited at a Games already postponed by a year due the coronavirus.



Organisers have pushed ahead with preparations for the Olympics, still called Tokyo 2020, despite strong concerns among the Japanese public that hosting athletes from around the world could result in further Covid-19 outbreaks...