Blast from the past: Habana doubles up as Boks beat France

Today in SA sports history: June 25



1960 — The Springboks open their home series against New Zealand with a 13-0 victory at Ellis Park in Johannesburg. Wing Hennie van Zyl scored both tries for the home team, with captain Roy Dryburgh converting one try and scrumhalf Dick Lockyear adding the other conversion and a penalty. That was only the second time the All Blacks had lost to the Boks without scoring a point. It was also the last...