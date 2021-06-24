Sport

Kohli gives WTC thumbs-up but would prefer best-of-three final

Kiwi great Richard Hadlee and PM Jacinda Ardern hail ‘best ever’ New Zealand Test world champions

24 June 2021 - 20:37 By Nick Mulvenney and Amlan Chakraborty

The World Test Championship (WTC) is a great way to inject excitement into cricket’s longest format but the final should be a best-of-three affair, said India captain Virat Kohli after his side lost to New Zealand in a rain-hit one-off title decider.

New Zealand became Test cricket’s first official world champions on Wednesday by beating Kohli’s team by eight wickets in a low-scoring final in Southampton...

