Kohli gives WTC thumbs-up but would prefer best-of-three final

Kiwi great Richard Hadlee and PM Jacinda Ardern hail ‘best ever’ New Zealand Test world champions

The World Test Championship (WTC) is a great way to inject excitement into cricket’s longest format but the final should be a best-of-three affair, said India captain Virat Kohli after his side lost to New Zealand in a rain-hit one-off title decider.



New Zealand became Test cricket’s first official world champions on Wednesday by beating Kohli’s team by eight wickets in a low-scoring final in Southampton...