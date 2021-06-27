Sport

Blast from the past: Guscott breaks Bok hearts with drop goal

David Isaacson Sports reporter
27 June 2021 - 23:04

Today in SA sports history: June 28

1924 — Bob Catterall scores 120 for his second consecutive Test century on the opening day of SA’s second Test against England at Lord’s. With Fred Susskind making 64, SA totalled 273. England went on to reply with 531/2 declared, featuring a double century by opener Jack Hobbs and two tons and a half-century. The home side went on to win the match by an innings and 18 runs, the exact margin of victory as the first Test in which Catterall also scored 120. ..

