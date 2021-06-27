Murray relishing responsibility of leading Lions in SA

Springboks cancel training on Sunday after three players test positive for Covid-19

Ireland scrumhalf Conor Murray, who was named British and Irish Lions captain after an injury to Alun Wyn Jones, said it was disappointing to lose their regular skipper but backed himself to shoulder the responsibility on their tour of SA.



Jones, who was set to go on his fourth tour, dislocated his shoulder early in Saturday’s 28-10 win over Japan, while flanker Justin Tipuric was also ruled out. The pair were replaced by Welshmen Adam Beard and Josh Navidi...