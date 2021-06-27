Semenya heads for Belgium in last-ditch bid to qualify for Olympics

A bridge to Farah for Mo after missing Olympic qualifying mark. However coach says he’s not ending track career

Caster Semenya will make a last-ditch attempt to qualify for the Olympic Games when she races over 5,000m at a meeting in Belgium this week.



The 30-year-old South African is banned from competing in any race from 400m to 1,600m after the sport’s governing body World Athletics ruled in 2018 that to ensure fair competition, women with high natural testosterone levels must take medication to reduce them to compete in middle-distance races...