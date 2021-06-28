Sport

Ancient England-Germany history will count for little

Yashoda the elephant oracle has predicted a German victory over the old enemy

28 June 2021 - 18:57 By Simon Evans

While all the reminders of past encounters, penalty shoot-outs and “curses” ahead of England’s last-16 meeting with Germany resonate with many, for those who will play at Wembley on Tuesday it is ancient — and largely irrelevant — history.

England have lost to Germany in their last three knockout meetings at major tournaments, in 1990, 1996 and 2010, with the first two coming after penalty shoot-outs in the semifinals being particularly painful...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Classy Kallis posts century as Proteas cruise to victory Sport
  2. Kolisi’s return to form a relief for Boks as Lions loom Sport
  3. Ancient England-Germany history will count for little Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Guscott breaks Bok hearts with drop goal Sport
  5. Semenya heads for Belgium in last-ditch bid to qualify for Olympics Sport

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...

Related articles

  1. Stones says England fully prepared if Germany game goes to penalties Soccer
  2. Class is permanent - Luka Modric saves best for Croatia's hour of need Soccer
  3. England manager Southgate looks at bigger picture after draw with Scots jeered Soccer