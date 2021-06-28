Blast from the past: Classy Kallis posts century as Proteas cruise to victory
28 June 2021 - 18:58
Today in SA sports history: June 29
1974 — Future world champion Peter “Terror” Mathebula suffers the first stoppage defeat of his career in his eighth bout as a professional. He lost on a fourth-round technical knockout to Joe Ngidi junior, but would go on to avenge the loss in style nearly two years later. By the time Mathebula, SA’s first black world champion, retired, he had been stopped in five of his nine career defeats...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.