Kolisi’s return to form a relief for Boks as Lions loom
Herschel Jantjies, Vincent Koch and S’bu Nkosi have been named as the players who tested positive for Covid
28 June 2021 - 18:57
A return to form for captain Siya Kolisi is a welcome relief for SA coach Jacques Nienaber as he prepares the side for the vital two-Test series against Georgia starting on Friday, a warm-up to their titanic clash with the British and Irish Lions.
SA rugby has been among the hardest hit globally by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the Springboks idle for 20 months and stop-start domestic competitions leaving the home-based players potentially underprepared to meet the Lions next month...
