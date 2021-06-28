Kolisi’s return to form a relief for Boks as Lions loom

Herschel Jantjies, Vincent Koch and S’bu Nkosi have been named as the players who tested positive for Covid

A return to form for captain Siya Kolisi is a welcome relief for SA coach Jacques Nienaber as he prepares the side for the vital two-Test series against Georgia starting on Friday, a warm-up to their titanic clash with the British and Irish Lions.



SA rugby has been among the hardest hit globally by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the Springboks idle for 20 months and stop-start domestic competitions leaving the home-based players potentially underprepared to meet the Lions next month...