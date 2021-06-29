Sport

‘A true father figure’: CSA mourns former Proteas manager Goolam Rajah

Rajah managed the men’s national team from 1992 until his retirement in 2011

29 June 2021 - 19:32 By Cricket SA

Cricket SA mourned the death of Goolam Rajah on Tuesday, one of the legendary figures of the post-unity period of SA cricket. He had been in failing health for some time and was 74 years old when he died. 

Goolie, as he was known by everybody, served first as team manager and then logistics manager of the national men’s cricket team for almost two decades...

