Blast from the past: Matfield takes his first steps in Springbok jersey





1928 — The Springboks and New Zealand play their first Test in SA, facing off in Durban. Bok winger Jack Slater scored the only try of the match, but with flyhalf great Bennie Osler on form with the boot, nailing two penalties and adding two drops, worth four points apiece in those days, the home side scored a comfortable 17-0 victory...