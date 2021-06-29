Blast from the past: Matfield takes his first steps in Springbok jersey
29 June 2021 - 19:33
1928 — The Springboks and New Zealand play their first Test in SA, facing off in Durban. Bok winger Jack Slater scored the only try of the match, but with flyhalf great Bennie Osler on form with the boot, nailing two penalties and adding two drops, worth four points apiece in those days, the home side scored a comfortable 17-0 victory...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.