Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | It’s been an eventful week, especially for football

Unfortunately we’ve also had to lay some sporting stalwarts to rest, such as Goolam Rajah and Cyril Kobus

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
30 June 2021 - 19:39

So many things have happened this week and it is not even over yet.

Nothing will beat the news of former president Jacob Zuma being sent to jail for 15 months for his crimes...

