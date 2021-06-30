CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | It’s been an eventful week, especially for football

Unfortunately we’ve also had to lay some sporting stalwarts to rest, such as Goolam Rajah and Cyril Kobus

So many things have happened this week and it is not even over yet.



Nothing will beat the news of former president Jacob Zuma being sent to jail for 15 months for his crimes...