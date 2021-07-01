Sport

Blast from the past: Mitchell century steers SA to first Test win in England

David Isaacson Sports reporter
01 July 2021 - 20:11

Today in SA sports history: July 2

1907 — SA skipper Percy Sherwell scores the country’s first century on foreign soil, hitting 115 in the enforced second innings on the second day of the first Test against England at Lord’s. It was the first Test the visitors had played outside SA. With no play possible on the final third day, the match ended in a draw. ..

