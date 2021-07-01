THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | No matter the Boks’ situation, it beats being in a pit, naked, at gunpoint

The Boks haven’t seen a pitch since 2019, but at least they won’t have to endure the debacle that was RWC 2003

Much like it was the previous time they met, SA’s clash with Georgia carries significance, perhaps more than it ordinarily would.



Friday’s fixture at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria will mark the first time the Springboks are in combat since winning the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in 2019. To many South Africans it will feel as if the Boks are emerging from isolation again when they break their 20-month hiatus against a team that has seen recent action in the Rugby Europe Championship...