Sport

THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | No matter the Boks’ situation, it beats being in a pit, naked, at gunpoint

The Boks haven’t seen a pitch since 2019, but at least they won’t have to endure the debacle that was RWC 2003

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
01 July 2021 - 20:11

Much like it was the previous time they met, SA’s clash with Georgia carries significance, perhaps more than it ordinarily would.

Friday’s fixture at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria will mark the first time the Springboks are in combat since winning the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in 2019. To many South Africans it will feel as if the Boks are emerging from isolation again when they break their 20-month hiatus against a team that has seen recent action in the Rugby Europe Championship...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Mitchell century steers SA to first Test win in England Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | No matter the Boks’ situation, it beats being in a pit, naked, ... Sport
  3. Sprinting men make SA Olympic history as women come up short Sport
  4. Scotland’s Hogg to captain Lions in opening tour match Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | It’s been an eventful week, especially for football Sport

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...

Related articles

  1. Georgia name experienced XV to meet the Springboks Rugby
  2. Nienaber defuses 'Bomb Squad' as Boks reunite against Georgia after 20 months Rugby
  3. Old Boks and a few new ones for 2021 Tests Sport
  4. Big Springbok selection questions on horizon Sport