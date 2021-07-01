Scotland’s Hogg to captain Lions in opening tour match

Coach Warren Gatland impressed with Lions’ competition as he begins to tinker

Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg was named to captain the British and Irish Lions in the opening match of their SA tour, when they take on the Gauteng Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday (kickoff: 6pm).



Welsh winger Josh Adams is the only player retained in the starting line-up from the side that beat Japan 28-10 in Edinburgh last weekend in a warm-up game before their departure for Johannesburg...