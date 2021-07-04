Sport

Blast from the past: Locke wins his fourth and final British Open

David Isaacson Sports reporter
04 July 2021 - 20:07

Today in SA sports history: July 5

1912 — England-born duo Charles Winslow and Harry Kitson, who had been crowned Olympic doubles champions the day before, face off for the singles title of Stockholm 1912. Watched by the king of Sweden, 23-year-old Winslow beats Kitson, 15 years his senior, 7-5 4-6 10-8 8-6 to become the first South African to win two gold medals at a single Games. The next time would be 84 years later, by swimmer Penny Heyns at Atlanta 1996. The men’s tennis singles competition was one of two events where SA took gold and silver in Stockholm, with the marathon runners repeating the feat more than a week later. ..

