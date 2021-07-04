Sport

England show swagger, style and depth of Euro title contenders

Next up Denmark, Gareth Southgate’s squad looks to have the strength in depth to go all the way

04 July 2021 - 20:07 By Simon Evans

England put aside caution and fear to deliver a performance full of confidence bordering on swagger as they swept aside Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday to reach the Euro 2020 semifinals, looking genuine title contenders in the process.

Wednesday’s opponents Denmark may offer a sterner test at Wembley than Ukraine provided at the Stadio Olimpico, and an eventual final against Spain or Italy is a different matter altogether, but if there were any doubts about England’s credentials they were answered in Rome...

