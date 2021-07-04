Sport

Lions roar, but coach not thinking about Test team yet

Warren Gatland gives his team ‘a pass mark’ after their convincing opening tour win over the Gauteng Lions

04 July 2021 - 20:06 By Mark Gleeson

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland is a long way off deciding his Test team for the three-match series against the Springboks and is in no rush to get there.

Gatland still has four tour games before the first Test in Cape Town on July 24, having seen his side start their eight-week tour with a 56-14 win over the Gauteng Lions at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday...

