Lions roar, but coach not thinking about Test team yet
Warren Gatland gives his team ‘a pass mark’ after their convincing opening tour win over the Gauteng Lions
04 July 2021 - 20:06
British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland is a long way off deciding his Test team for the three-match series against the Springboks and is in no rush to get there.
Gatland still has four tour games before the first Test in Cape Town on July 24, having seen his side start their eight-week tour with a 56-14 win over the Gauteng Lions at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday...
