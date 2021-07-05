England aim for breakthrough, but Danes stand determined

Italy step up on big occasion to prove Euro 2020 doubters wrong as they face rejuvenated Spain in semifinals

England have the chance to reach a first major final since their 1966 World Cup triumph, when they take on Denmark at Wembley in Wednesday’s Euro 2020 semifinal, but they will need to banish a history of stumbling at this stage.



Gareth Southgate’s side were impressive in their 4-0 dismantling of Ukraine in Rome on Saturday, heralding a wave of euphoria in the country as media showered the team in praise...