Sport

F1 title now against the odds for Mercedes, howls team boss Wolff

High-flying Lando Norris ‘not getting too giddy’ after Austria podium finish for McLaren

05 July 2021 - 20:24 By Alan Baldwin

Formula One champions Mercedes are fighting against the odds now in their title battle with Red Bull, team boss Toto Wolff said after Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix dealt a fifth successive defeat.

Once-dominant Mercedes started the season chasing their eighth consecutive constructors’ championship and with Lewis Hamilton seeking an unprecedented eighth drivers’ title...

