F1 title now against the odds for Mercedes, howls team boss Wolff

High-flying Lando Norris ‘not getting too giddy’ after Austria podium finish for McLaren

Formula One champions Mercedes are fighting against the odds now in their title battle with Red Bull, team boss Toto Wolff said after Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix dealt a fifth successive defeat.



Once-dominant Mercedes started the season chasing their eighth consecutive constructors’ championship and with Lewis Hamilton seeking an unprecedented eighth drivers’ title...