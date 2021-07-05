F1 title now against the odds for Mercedes, howls team boss Wolff
High-flying Lando Norris ‘not getting too giddy’ after Austria podium finish for McLaren
05 July 2021 - 20:24
Formula One champions Mercedes are fighting against the odds now in their title battle with Red Bull, team boss Toto Wolff said after Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix dealt a fifth successive defeat.
Once-dominant Mercedes started the season chasing their eighth consecutive constructors’ championship and with Lewis Hamilton seeking an unprecedented eighth drivers’ title...
