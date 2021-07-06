Sport

Blast from the past: Just what the Doctor ordered as Bafana win first game back

Today in SA sports history: July 7

David Isaacson Sports reporter
06 July 2021 - 20:18

Today in SA sports history: July 7

1912 — Rudolph Lewis wins SA’s first — and so far only — Olympic cycling gold medal when he finishes first in the road race at the Stockholm Games. The race, organised in a time trial format because local police were worried about regular traffic on the road having to cope with groups of cyclists, started at 2am, with entrants going off every two minutes. Lewis was the second rider off, leaving at 2.02am. He took an early lead in the 320km race around Lake Malar and he eventually finished at 12.44pm, his winning time of 10hr 42 min 39 sec breaking the course record by nearly 40 minutes. With the first starter dropping out inside the first two hours after smashing his bicycle, Lewis had nobody to pace. But at least he avoided some of the afternoon heat, unlike second-placed Englishman FG Grubb who started at 6.30am and in the end was only fewer than nine minutes slower than Lewis. The authors of the Olympic report felt that cycling, though popular in Sweden, did not belong on the Olympic programme. “In our opinion, cycling ought not to be included in future Olympic Games. It is a form of sport that thrives best by itself, and it should have its own great international celebrations.” Their epitaph was overstated, however, with cycling featuring at every Olympics since (and before, in fact)...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | How one point was a hurdle too many for Van der Walt’s ... Sport
  2. Lions keep some of their heavier hitters in reserve for Sharks match Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Just what the Doctor ordered as Bafana win first game back Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Lorch carries the torch as Bafana KO Egypt Sport
  5. England aim for breakthrough, but Danes stand determined Sport

Latest Videos

Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA
The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Lorch carries the torch as Bafana KO Egypt Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Locke wins his fourth and final British Open Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Mitchell century steers SA to first Test win in England Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Scheckter stays ahead of the chasing F1 pack Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Matfield takes his first steps in Springbok jersey Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Classy Kallis posts century as Proteas cruise to victory Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Guscott breaks Bok hearts with drop goal Sport