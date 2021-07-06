PUNT INTENDED
DAVID ISAACSON | How one point was a hurdle too many for Van der Walt’s Olympics hopes
Zeney van der Walt missed out on qualifying for the 400m hurdles in Tokyo by one measly world ranking point
06 July 2021 - 20:18
Spare a thought for Zeney van der Walt, the 400m hurdler who missed qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics by a single point.
Don’t feel too sorry, though, for the former double world champion, at under-18 and under-20. She enjoyed a meteoric rise until cracking her 55.05 sec personal best in Pretoria in early 2018, by which time she was threatening to send veteran Wenda Nel into retirement...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.