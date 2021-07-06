PUNT INTENDED

DAVID ISAACSON | How one point was a hurdle too many for Van der Walt’s Olympics hopes

Zeney van der Walt missed out on qualifying for the 400m hurdles in Tokyo by one measly world ranking point

Spare a thought for Zeney van der Walt, the 400m hurdler who missed qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics by a single point.



Don’t feel too sorry, though, for the former double world champion, at under-18 and under-20. She enjoyed a meteoric rise until cracking her 55.05 sec personal best in Pretoria in early 2018, by which time she was threatening to send veteran Wenda Nel into retirement...