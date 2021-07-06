Sport

PUNT INTENDED

DAVID ISAACSON | How one point was a hurdle too many for Van der Walt’s Olympics hopes

Zeney van der Walt missed out on qualifying for the 400m hurdles in Tokyo by one measly world ranking point

David Isaacson Sports reporter
06 July 2021 - 20:18

Spare a thought for Zeney van der Walt, the 400m hurdler who missed qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics by a single point.

Don’t feel too sorry, though, for the former double world champion, at under-18 and under-20. She enjoyed a meteoric rise until cracking her 55.05 sec personal best in Pretoria in early 2018, by which time she was threatening to send veteran Wenda Nel into retirement...

