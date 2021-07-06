Sport

Lions keep some of their heavier hitters in reserve for Sharks match

Curwin Bosch the only Springbok in Sharks team‚ while Blitzbok Werner Kok features on the wing

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
06 July 2021 - 20:18

The British and Irish Lions will feature three debutants for Wednesday’s tour match against the Sharks at Ellis Park.

Irishman Iain Henderson will captain the team from the second row‚ while tour captain Conor Murray was named among the reserves along with likely Test starters Tadhg Furlong and fullback Stuart Hogg...

