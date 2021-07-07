Blast from the past: Schoenmaker is a shoo-in at the World Student Games

Today in SA sports history: July 8



1924 — Sidney Atkinson finishes second in the 110m hurdles for the Olympic silver at the Paris Games. In four years he will become the first South African to upgrade to gold in any event. He would remain the only South African to improve a podium position from one Games to the next until Caster Semenya in 2016. ..