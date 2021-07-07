Sport

In the Lion of fire: Covid blow leaves tour in the balance

Lions manager tests positive and Springbok Test on Friday is cancelled due to increased Covid cases

07 July 2021 - 20:47 By Mark Gleeson

The British and Irish Lions’ tour of SA was in jeopardy after the tourists reported their first case of Covid-19 on Wednesday amid a virulent third wave.

The Lions said two players were in self-isolation after a management member tested positive...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. In the Lion of fire: Covid blow leaves tour in the balance Sport
  2. Resilient Italy show ability to suffer as well as entertain Sport
  3. The job is not done yet‚ says Simbine after breaking Africa 100m record Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Schoenmaker is a shoo-in at the World Student Games Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | How one point was a hurdle too many for Van der Walt’s ... Sport

Latest Videos

Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA
The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...

Related articles

  1. British Lions tour match off due to Covid-19 outbreak in Springboks, Bulls camps Rugby
  2. Springboks suspend training again after a positive Covid-19 test Rugby
  3. South Africa lock RG Snyman undergoes surgery after burns Rugby
  4. British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland wants more from his troops Rugby
  5. Springboks' preparations for second Test against Georgia thrown into further ... Rugby