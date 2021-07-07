In the Lion of fire: Covid blow leaves tour in the balance
Lions manager tests positive and Springbok Test on Friday is cancelled due to increased Covid cases
07 July 2021 - 20:47
The British and Irish Lions’ tour of SA was in jeopardy after the tourists reported their first case of Covid-19 on Wednesday amid a virulent third wave.
The Lions said two players were in self-isolation after a management member tested positive...
