Sport

Resilient Italy show ability to suffer as well as entertain

After being written off before the tournament, the Azzuri head to Sunday’s final unbeaten and full of confidence

07 July 2021 - 20:47 By Alasdair Mackenzie

When the elated, exhausted Italians stepped up to face the cameras after their exhilarating Euro 2020 semifinal penalty shoot-out win over Spain, the same word kept coming up.

“We all suffered together, now we are one centimetre away from becoming legends,” said Leonardo Bonucci...

