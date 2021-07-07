The job is not done yet‚ says Simbine after breaking Africa 100m record

SA speedster Akani Simbine is peaking at just the right time ahead of the Tokyo Olympics

Akini Simbine won his 100m race in Székesfehérvár, Hungary, with a blistering run as he knocked 0.05sec off his own SA mark‚ which he’d set on the same track in 2016‚ and 0.01 off the African record.



Simbine was pleased to have finally conquered the continental mark‚ but there was still more to do. “I feel really great breaking the record. It’s something that I’ve been chasing for the longest time...