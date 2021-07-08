Sport

Blast from the past: Bobby Locke is SA’s first Major winner

David Isaacson Sports reporter
08 July 2021 - 20:07

Today in SA sports history: July 9

1947 — Dudley Nourse scores 115 on a treacherous wicket for SA in their second innings, but England still win the third Test in Manchester by seven wickets to stretch their lead in the five-match series to 2-0...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Bobby Locke is SA’s first Major winner Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Empty stadiums: an eerie reminder of other dark times for SA ... Sport
  3. Eye on the world – July 9 2021 Sport
  4. Reality is ‘coming home’ as England face Italy in final Sport
  5. In the Lion of fire: Covid blow leaves tour in the balance Sport

Latest Videos

‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola
Jacob Zuma leaves Nkandla homestead and in police custody

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Schoenmaker is a shoo-in at the World Student Games Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Just what the Doctor ordered as Bafana win first game back Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Lorch carries the torch as Bafana KO Egypt Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Locke wins his fourth and final British Open Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Mitchell century steers SA to first Test win in England Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Scheckter stays ahead of the chasing F1 pack Sport