Blast from the past: Bobby Locke is SA’s first Major winner
08 July 2021 - 20:07
Today in SA sports history: July 9
1947 — Dudley Nourse scores 115 on a treacherous wicket for SA in their second innings, but England still win the third Test in Manchester by seven wickets to stretch their lead in the five-match series to 2-0...
