Reality is ‘coming home’ as England face Italy in final

After Demark euphoria, England focus on Euro final where Italy, unbeaten in 33 games, will make formidable opponents

When England players woke on Thursday morning, back at their secluded countryside training base St George’s Park, they no doubt felt the afterglow of the wild celebrations of their Euro 2020 semifinal win over Denmark at Wembley.



But while across the nation debris was being cleared from parties into the early hours, England will have faced their own more sober reality check...