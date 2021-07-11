Blast from the past: a first for the Boks at Carisbrook’s ‘House of Pain’
11 July 2021 - 21:44
Today in SA sports history: July 12
1955 — The SA cricket team score their first Test victory in Manchester, beating England by three wickets in the third Test as they nervously chased a lowly target of 145. The victory, which reduced the home side’s lead in the five-match series to 2-1, was set up by the batsmen in the first innings, with three scoring centuries. Opener Jackie McGlew made an unbeaten 104, with John Waite scoring 113 and Paul Winslow 108...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.