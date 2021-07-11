Djokovic triumphs at Wimbledon to secure record-equalling 20th Major

Serb now has the calendar Grand Slam in his sights with the fourth and final leg, the US Open next up

World No.1 Novak Djokovic beat Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-7 6-4 6-4 6-3 on Sunday to win his sixth title at Wimbledon.



His third straight triumph at the All England Club also earned the Serbian a 20th Grand Slam title, equalling the men’s record haul held by Switzerland’s Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal of Spain...