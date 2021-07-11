Sport

Djokovic triumphs at Wimbledon to secure record-equalling 20th Major

Serb now has the calendar Grand Slam in his sights with the fourth and final leg, the US Open next up

11 July 2021 - 21:39 By Sudipto Ganguly

World No.1 Novak Djokovic beat Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-7 6-4 6-4 6-3 on Sunday to win his sixth title at Wimbledon.

His third straight triumph at the All England Club also earned the Serbian a 20th Grand Slam title, equalling the men’s record haul held by Switzerland’s Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal of Spain...

