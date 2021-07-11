SA resume training for Lions Test series after Covid outbreak

Most of the Bok squad cleared after six rounds of testing, but captain and coach are self-isolating

The Springboks resumed training on Sunday ahead of the three-Test series against the British and Irish Lions, after six rounds of Covid-19 testing and a six-day preventive self-isolation period cleared a large group of players to return to the field, SA Rugby said on Sunday.



But captain Siya Kolisi, coach Jacques Nienaber and 12 other players who tested positive in the week are still in isolation and could miss the first Test in Cape Town on July 24...