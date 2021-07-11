‘You bloody ripper!’ Australia hails Barty’s Wimbledon triumph

Australian great Evvone Goolagong always knew Ashleigh Barty was Australia’s next champion

Ashleigh Barty’s close friend Casey Dellacqua led the way in typically Australian style as a proud sporting nation woke up to hail its first women’s Wimbledon singles champion in 41 years on Sunday.



Like much of Australia, former professional Dellacqua stayed up into the early hours to watch Barty beat Karolina Pliskova and end the long wait since her idol Evonne Goolagong claimed the second of her All England Club titles in 1980...