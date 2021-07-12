Lions coach Gatland poised to make decision on Alun Wyn Jones
Selectors have picked a strong SA A side to take on touring British Lions on Wednesday
12 July 2021 - 21:26
The British and Irish Lions will make a decision on whether Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones will re-join the squad in SA in the next 24 hours after coach Warren Gatland described his recovery from a dislocated shoulder as “remarkable”.
Jones has been training with Wales in the last few days as he tries to prove his fitness after the injury sustained in the 28-10 victory over Japan in Edinburgh last month...
