Blast from the past: Smith leads Proteas fightback after follow-on

Today in SA sports history: July 14



1912 — Ken McArthur and Christian Gitsham give SA their second one-two finish of the Stockholm Olympics, in the marathon. McArthur, after whom the athletics stadium in Potchefstroom is named, won in 2hr 36 min 54.8 sec ahead of Gitsham (2:37:52) and American Gaston Strobino (2:38:42.4). Tennis players Charles Winslow and Harry Kitson did it in the singles competition a week or so earlier, but it’s a feat no other South Africans have managed since. The double pushed SA’s total tally to four golds and two silver, still the country’s best haul of gold medals from one Olympics...