Boks will be ready for Lions challenge no matter what, promises Rassie
Covid-19 infections have put the Boks on the back foot, but coach Rassie Erasmus is bullish ahead of Tests
13 July 2021 - 20:29
Though his team’s preparations have been severely disrupted by Covid-19 outbreaks, Rassie Erasmus says the Springboks will be ready and in good shape to face the British and Irish Lions next Saturday.
The SA director of rugby is also hopeful captain Siya Kolisi, one of the players infected by Covid-19, will be available for the first Test showdown at Cape Town Stadium...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.