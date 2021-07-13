Boks will be ready for Lions challenge no matter what, promises Rassie

Covid-19 infections have put the Boks on the back foot, but coach Rassie Erasmus is bullish ahead of Tests

Though his team’s preparations have been severely disrupted by Covid-19 outbreaks, Rassie Erasmus says the Springboks will be ready and in good shape to face the British and Irish Lions next Saturday.



The SA director of rugby is also hopeful captain Siya Kolisi, one of the players infected by Covid-19, will be available for the first Test showdown at Cape Town Stadium...