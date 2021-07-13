DAVID ISAACSON | In these dark days, hopefully sport will give us something to celebrate

Chris Hani’s funeral at Soccer City in 1993 is a stark reminder that we have perhaps come full circle

Long before I ever went to what used to be called Soccer City to write about sport, and even longer before anyone imagined that the turf would stage a Springbok Test or even a World Cup final, that venue hosted one of the most significant political events in the emergence of SA’s democracy.



For two-and-a-half days in April 1993, the stadium was the setting for the funeral of Chris Hani, the ANC leader who had been assassinated at his Boksburg home a week earlier, on Easter Saturday...