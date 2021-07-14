F1 Sprint debuts as Silverstone welcomes back the fans

There will be a maximum 29 points up for grabs this weekend at the British Grand Prix in new format

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen both won at Silverstone last year but an experimental new race format poses a fresh challenge for Formula One’s title rivals on their return to the British Grand Prix circuit this weekend.



The biggest sporting crowd in Britain since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, 140,000 being expected on Sunday, will see Formula One history made with the debut on Saturday of The Sprint — a qualifying race without pit stops...