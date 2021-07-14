Sport

F1 Sprint debuts as Silverstone welcomes back the fans

There will be a maximum 29 points up for grabs this weekend at the British Grand Prix in new format

14 July 2021 - 20:13 By Alan Baldwin

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen both won at Silverstone last year but an experimental new race format poses a fresh challenge for Formula One’s title rivals on their return to the British Grand Prix circuit this weekend.

The biggest sporting crowd in Britain since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, 140,000 being expected on Sunday, will see Formula One history made with the debut on Saturday of The Sprint — a qualifying race without pit stops...

