We’re in Champions League final through hard work: Njabulo Blom

The 21-year-old midfielder has blossomed for the Amakhosi en route to Saturday’s final against Al Ahly

14 July 2021 - 20:13 By Sihle Ndebele

The only player to feature in all 14 Kaizer Chiefs’ CAF Champions League games en route to the final, Njabulo Blom, has chalked up Amakhosi’s purple patch in this prestigious competition to hard work and God’s grace.

In what is their first ever Champions League final, Chiefs battle it out against defending champions Al Ahly at Stade Mohammed V in Morocco on Saturday (9pm SA time)...

