Blast from the past: Bok prop Geffin nails five penalties to see off All Blacks

Today in SA sports history: July 16



1929 — Tuppy Owen-Smith scores 129 on the final third day of the third Test against England in Leeds, but it doesn’t save SA from a five-wicket defeat. Neville Quinn took 6/92 in England’s first innings of 328 the previous day...