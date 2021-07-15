LIAM DEL CARME | Bring it on: the jousting between the Boks and Lions has begun

Covid-19 has put paid to the fanfare, but after Wednesday’s game at least the banter between coaches heated up

Finally! It took a while, but it is starting to feel as if the Test series between the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions is becoming a reality.



The pandemic cast a long, ominous cloud over the tour and doubts persisted even after the tourists arrived in SA at the end of last month...