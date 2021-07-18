Blast from the past: All Blacks blow Boks away at Loftus

Today in SA sports history: July 19



1908 — Charles Hefferon is the first South African to finish fourth at an Olympics, an unfortunate result that has afflicted the nation at every Games it has competed at up until and including Rio 2016. Hefferon missed the podium in the five mile (8km) event by less than seven seconds, failing to hold on after taking the lead with two laps to go. But he had the consolation of winning a marathon medal five days later...