Sport

Bolt backs Fraser-Pryce to win third Olympic 100m crown

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce clocked the fastest 100m time in more than three decades at 10.63 seconds in June

18 July 2021 - 19:01 By Kayon Raynor

Usain Bolt believes the only person that can stop his fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce from winning a third Olympic 100 metres title at the Tokyo Games is herself.

Only Bolt, at the last three Olympics, has previously managed the feat, so Fraser-Pryce would become the first woman to bag a hat-trick of 100m gold medals if she wins the final on July 31...

