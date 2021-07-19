Blast from the past: Prince, De Villiers pile on runs as Proteas beat England

Today in SA sports history: July 20



1924 — Willie Smith keeps the Olympic bantamweight crown in SA hands as he beats American Salvatore Tripoli in the final of the Paris Games. Countryman Clarence Walker had won the same title four years earlier. As a professional Smith went on to win British recognition of the world bantamweight title to become SA’s only Olympic boxing medallist to win any version of a world title...