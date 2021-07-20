Blast from the past | Heyns is SA’s golden girl at the Atlanta Games

Today in SA sports history: July 21



1928 — The Springboks go down 6-7 to New Zealand in the second Test at Ellis Park. In a try-less match, both sides slotted a penalty each, Bennie Osler landing SA’s. The home side, for the only time in its history, also scored three points from a goal from a mark, carded by captain Phil Mostert, a prop. But the difference was that All Black centre Archie Strang kicked a dropped goal, which was worth four points. The result drew the visitors level at 1-1 in the four-match series...