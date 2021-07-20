Sport

Blast from the past | Heyns is SA’s golden girl at the Atlanta Games

David Isaacson Sports reporter
20 July 2021 - 19:09

Today in SA sports history: July 21

1928 — The Springboks go down 6-7 to New Zealand in the second Test at Ellis Park. In a try-less match, both sides slotted a penalty each, Bennie Osler landing SA’s. The home side, for the only time in its history, also scored three points from a goal from a mark, carded by captain Phil Mostert, a prop. But the difference was that All Black centre Archie Strang kicked a dropped goal, which was worth four points. The result drew the visitors level at 1-1 in the four-match series...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Set your alarms! SA’s Olympic hopefuls eye Big Wednesday Sport
  2. Lions must match Springbok power to stay in the game, says Biggar Sport
  3. Blast from the past | Heyns is SA’s golden girl at the Atlanta Games Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Prince, De Villiers pile on runs as Proteas beat England Sport
  5. Lions coaches close to finalising team for first Test after ‘robust’ debate Sport

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Prince, De Villiers pile on runs as Proteas beat England Sport
  2. Blast from the past: All Blacks blow Boks away at Loftus Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Bok prop Geffin nails five penalties to see off All Blacks Sport
  4. Blast from the past: HO de Villiers makes mark on Bok debut Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Smith leads Proteas fightback after follow-on Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Player wins the claret jug for second and third time Sport