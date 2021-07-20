DAVID ISAACSON | Set your alarms! SA’s Olympic hopefuls eye Big Wednesday
The men’s four rowers, Blitzboks, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and Chad le Clos are in action on Wednesday, July 28
20 July 2021 - 19:10
If you’re saying of getting up early for just one morning to watch action from the Tokyo Olympics, set your alarm for the wee hours of July 28, because that has the potential to be SA’s Big Wednesday.
Not only does July 28 carry the promise of SA’s greatest haul of silverware on a single day at a Games since readmission, but that will also determine the success — or failure — of the country’s venture in Japan...
