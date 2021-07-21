Blast from the past: Amla definitely doesn’t make a hash of it

Today in SA sports history: July 22



1908 — Reggie Walker claims SA’s first-ever Olympic medal, winning the 100m crown at the 1908 Games in London. The 19-year-old from KwaZulu-Natal, who was not initially picked for the SA team, equalled the Olympic record of 10.8 sec, the fraction measured as 4/5 in those days. Walker took an early lead, but was overtaken by American James Rector at halfway. The South African fought back and drew level for six yards, according to the official Olympic report, before shooting ahead to win by three feet. Rector was second and Canada’s Robert Kerr, who won the 200m crown, was third...